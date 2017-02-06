Jake’s Moving And Storage Provides Local And Long Distance Auto Transport Solutions

Jake’s Moving and Storage, a local moving company offers clients a complete range of auto transport and shipping services. This additional service is part of a company-wide effort to decrease the stresses that are typically involved with moving.

In addition to complete residential and commercial moving options, vehicle transport services include local and long-distance shipping of cars, vans, trucks, SUVs and limousines. Car storage services are also available for customers in need.

Types of customers that typically need to transport their vehicles include those that spend the winter in the southern states and families that need to move with more than one vehicle.

Company management noted that; “Our goal is to make moving a hassle-free process for our customers and that means providing every possible service one may need when moving. It means a lot to us when our customers trust us with all of their belongings, especially with items as valuable as their cars. We will do everything in our power to earn that trust and we look forward to continuing to provide honest and dependable moving and auto transport services.”

About the company: Jake’s Moving and Storage is a family-owned business based in the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas. Services include residential and commercial moves, storage solutions and junk removal. All movers are licensed, bonded and insured and free quotes are available upon request. More information is available at the company website: http://jakesmoving.com/