CommonWealth One Awards Members for Creativity and Saving in Annual Holiday Video Contest

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union gave several of its members a gift over the holidays — cash prizes for making creative, original short videos about what they are saving for and how they’re saving for it.

More than 30 CommonWealth One members submitted entries to the CommonWealth One second annual Turkey Day Video Contest, which ran from mid-November through mid-December. The credit union opened separate contests for youth (up to age 18) and adults. Savings goals presented by members included paying for college, buying a car and more.

The video contest is one of the many ways CommonWealth One helps members achieve their savings goals. The credit union runs multiple video-based contests throughout the year to engage members, promote financial education and savings, and reward creativity.

First place winners for the Turkey Day Video Contest received $500, second place winners received $250 and third place winners received $100 deposited to their CommonWealth One account. “We were delighted to have our members tell us how they were saving to purchase everything from a new bed to airfare for a family member,” said Karyle Thornton, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re looking forward to our next contest during Youth Savings month in April.”

Congratulations to these winners:

Adults

1st Place – Rhonda Patterson, Main Branch Alexandria, VA member

2nd Place – Holly Thornton, James Madison University branch member

3rd Place – Reema Parikh, Washington, DC member

Youth

1st Place – Makayla Ferrell, Alexandria, VA

2nd Place – Jemila Gebru, Alexandria, VA

3rd Place (tie) – Nate Adere, Alexandria, VA

3rd Place (tie) – Madison Horneber, Harrisonburg, VA

To view the videos, visit CommonWealth One’s channel on YouTube.

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions with more than $329 million in assets serving more than 32,000 members. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative committed to being its members lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University). Members can access their accounts through Online Banking, Mobile and Text Banking, plus a network of over 55,000 ATMs and 6,900 shared branches.