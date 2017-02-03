The Karma Sauce Company Lights Up The 2017 Fiery Food Challenge

The Karma Sauce Company LLC, home of premium spicy products since 2010, was a big winner at the Fiery Food Challenge Awards in Irving, Texas this past weekend. Founder Gene Olczak said “We focused on our hotter products this year and we are very pleased that we won awards in every category we entered. Winning the award for best overall hot sauce in any category was a fantastic surprise! There were hundreds of entries from around the world in eighteen categories for hot sauce.”



The company won seven awards in total. The award winning products and categories include repeat winners The Goblin - Hot/Extra Hot, Latin Hot Sauce and Ghost Island - Hot/Extra Hot, Caribbean Hot Sauce. New products introduced last week Funken Hot and Ashes*2*Ashes won in the Extra Hot and Ultra Hot categories, respectively. Ashes*2*Ashes also won a Best New Product Award.



The biggest winner for the day was Cherry Bomb hot sauce. One of the most award-winning hot sauces in the country, Cherry Bomb won in the Hot, Hot Sauce category for the fifth straight year; four of the those five years it won first place, the “Golden Chile” award. This year it also won the award for best hot sauce in all categories.



These sauces and many other award winning products may be ordered online or from a growing list of select retailers throughout New York and beyond. To find an up-to-date list of Karma Sauce Company retailers, visit www.karmasauce.com.



About The Karma Sauce Company



Inspired by his locavore friends and neighbors, Gene Olczak created Karma Sauce ® as a personal passion in 2008. Word of mouth acclaim led to an expanded line of over twenty products – each with a distinctive flavor, and each manufactured in small batches exclusively by Olczak using vegetables from his farm in Bristol NY as well as other local ingredients.



To learn more about The Karma Sauce Company, visit www.karmasauce.com.

