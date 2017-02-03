Fort Lauderdale Mold & Legionella Lab Celebrates 14 Years Serving Florida

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, marks fourteen years of serving communities throughout Florida. The Fort Lauderdale lab has grown and expanded its space to increase the number of staff and amount of analytical capacity to further support Florida’s testing needs. The Florida lab provides a full range of analyses including mold, Legionella, bacteria, asbestos, USP 797, and more. In addition, the Fort Lauderdale staff averages nearly a decade of experience working at EMLab P&K, which provides consistent and reliable service.



"We are honored to celebrate this milestone, and we look forward to serving Florida with stability and longevity for many years to come,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients throughout Florida can depend on EMLab P&K as their reliable full service lab. We are proud to be an established laboratory offering a wide range of analyses including mold and Legionella to help environmental professionals who serve communities throughout Florida.”



EMLab P&K’s Fort Lauderdale facility is a fully accredited lab including AIHA-LAP, LLC (EMLAP and IHLAP #173067) and NIST NVLAP (Lab Code 200738-0) for mold, bacteria and asbestos testing. The Fort Lauderdale lab is also a member of the CDC ELITE proficiency testing program and certified as proficient for Legionella water testing. The Florida lab is located at: 6301 NW 5th Way, Suite 1410, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information about the Fort Lauderdale lab’s testing services, please contact Alex Pratt, Regional Account Manager.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Pratt

Organization: EMLab P&K

Address: 6301 NW 5th Way, Suite 1410, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (877) 436-5227



The Fort Lauderdale lab is an established laboratory that has served Florida for more than a decade. EMLab P&K continues to raise the standard of excellence throughout the industry for client service, lab analysis, and innovation. Environmental professionals continue to choose EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust and for exclusive, innovative tools including MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports, the BioCassette™, and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.