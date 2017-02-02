Symphony Commerce Appoints Ken Fine as CEO to Continue Corporate Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO – February 2, 2017 – Symphony Commerce, provider of the leading Commerce as a Service (CaaS) platform - managing multi-channel storefronts, orders, inventory and fulfillment for leading enterprise brands, today announced that Ken Fine has been named Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO Harish Abbott will continue to lead Symphony’s long-term product and business vision, and will remain a member on the Board of Directors.

Founded in 2010 by Harish Abbott and Henry Kim, Symphony has built an impressive base of clients, including some of the world’s top fashion, apparel and consumables brands. Running their commerce operations on the Symphony platform, these brands have achieved significant revenue growth and saved over 30 percent in shipping costs while collectively fulfilling more than 10 million units in the past year alone. Built by a team of Amazon alums, the company’s highly-scalable and fully-integrated platform optimizes all phases of commerce. Unique capabilities that orchestrate inventory and multi-warehouse fulfillment enable brands to achieve faster delivery with higher margins and ultimately, greater customer satisfaction.

“I am incredibly proud of the Symphony team and our company achievements to date,” said Harish Abbott. “As we continue to transform the commerce landscape, I knew we needed a leader with a track record of successfully scaling high-growth enterprise software companies. I’m thrilled to bring in a CEO of Ken’s caliber and am confident he will take the company to great new heights.”

Fine brings over 15 years of experience in growing and scaling major enterprise businesses. Prior to joining Symphony Commerce, he served as the Chief Customer Officer and Vice President of Product at Medallia, one of the fastest growing Enterprise SaaS unicorns. He also led the reinvention, go-to-market growth for Financial Engines which has developed into a $400+ million revenue and $2 billion market cap Enterprise SaaS leader.

In his new role at Symphony Commerce, Ken will focus on expanding Symphony’s presence with large enterprise brands, extending strategic service offerings to clients, and ensuring the platform continues to lead the market in functionality, scalability and customer value. His previous experience in leading product, services, and go-to-market strategy within enterprise software businesses, paired with his people-first approach to building high-performing teams, will help drive Symphony’s continued success.

“My goal for Symphony is to enable brands to dramatically expand their commerce channels and increase revenue,” said Ken Fine, Symphony’s new CEO. “It’s exciting to be here as the company is poised for significant growth, and I’m thrilled to be a part of Symphony. Harish’s unique ecommerce insight and expertise has been the driving force behind the company, and I look forward to collaborating with him as we forge ahead in 2017.”

About Symphony Commerce Symphony Commerce delivers the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable store-to-door cloud commerce platform, built by the visionary and technical team members behind Amazon’s order and fulfillment systems. The solution is seamlessly integrated from end-to-end, enabling the management of multi-channel storefronts (D2C, Wholesale, and Marketplace), orders, inventory and fulfillment, while providing unprecedented visibility into business intelligence data for both eCommerce operations and executives. As an outsourced Commerce-as-a-Service platform, supported by Symphony’s team of eCommerce and technology experts, brands are freed to focus fully on driving business growth. Learn more at www.symphonycommerce.com.