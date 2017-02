3MHz Chopper Op Amps from STMicroelectronics Feature Rail-to-Rail Input and Output in Tiny Footprint

Geneva, February 2, 2017 - The TSZ182 dual precision op amp from STMicroelectronics combines low and extremely temperature-stable input-offset voltage with the added advantages of a 3MHz gain-bandwidth, rail-to-rail inputs and outputs, and ultra-small 2mm x 2mm DFN8 or Mini-SO8 package options.



Complementing STs popular conventional op amps, the chopper-stabilized TSZ182 enables superior precision in instruments like body-signal monitors, blood-glucose meters, industrial sensors, factory automation, and low-side current sensing.



The offset voltage of 25V at 25C enables high measurement resolution and accuracy without external trimming components, saving board space and the need for adjustments during production. Moreover, offset drift less than 100nV/C maintains accuracy over a wide temperature range and saves periodic auto-recalibration thereby simplifying design and enhancing convenience for end users.



Operating from a 2.2V-5.5V supply and providing rail-to-rail inputs and outputs a competitive advantage over some other precision op amps - the TSZ182 maximizes utilization of available dynamic range. The gain-bandwidth of 3MHz ensures consistent frequency response over a wide range, and the maximum operating current of just 1mA at 5V helps maximize runtime of battery-powered devices.



The extended operating-temperature range of -40C to 125C enables use in harsh outdoor or industrial environments. Automotive-qualified variants (TSZ1821IYST) will also be available next month for precision sensor-signal conditioning in equipment ranging from simple wiper modules or climate controls to autonomous-driving systems.



The TSZ182 is in production now in the Mini-SO8 or DFN8 2mm x 2mm package, priced from $0.97 for orders of 1000 units.



For further information please visit www.st.com/tsz182-pr