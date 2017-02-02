Author Provides Guide on How to Avoid Isolation and Depression

Got the blues for something? Learn to beat them! Find out how in Lennox Seales’s Praying the Blues.



In this spiritual and self-recovery guidebook, the author narrates his sad experiences as a teenager and explains the role of blues music in helping him get through the difficult periods of his life. He speaks how listening to the blues has led him toward learning and analyzing the art form, thus bringing calmness into his soul.



“Blues music is a universal call that cuts across all racial, ethnic, and economic lines. Blues fans and musicians come in all colors and ethnicity. It is this universal appeal that first caught my attention and sustained my interest in the music. The blues has also helped me through difficult times. I decide to share my experience to the world so that they may find solace in times of need,” says Lennox.



Praying the Blues

Written by Lennox Seales

About the Author



Dr. Lennox G. Seales has been working as a therapist for over thirty years in the Savannah area. He specializes in the treatment of chemically-dependent clients. Aside from being a writer, Seales is also a guitarist and songwriter. He currently resides with his wife, Juanita, in Pooler, Georgia. They have three children and a grandson.

