Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery re-introduces MedSpa

Nobody does what we do here. We provide patients with the utmost care and have carefully selected state-of-the-art treatments that give patients optimal results." says Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery, a leader in aesthetic and cosmetic treatments for 20 years, is proud to announce the re-branding and relaunch of their MedSpa - The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery. Previously known as Glisten, The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery offers state-of-the-art treatments and procedures in a luxurious and professional environment. The Spa offers everything available in aesthetic treatments from HydraFacials to Laser Treatments for hair, veins, skin and tattoo removal, and customized treatment plans to meet the needs of patients. With an experienced team of Medical Aestheticians and Medical Staff available during treatments and consultations, The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery provides the utmost in patient care.

The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery is focused not only on the patient experience, but patient satisfaction as well. The team at The Spa offer treatment plans to address the most common concerns of patients. The Defy Gravity plan is a combination of Ultherapy, injectable fillers, and at home maintenance products. Similarly, the Transform Your Abs treatment plan incorporates fat-melting SculpSure® with the skin tightening InMode® Plus procedures for optimal results. These treatment packages make it easy for patients to determine the best and most comprehensive plan to get the results patients desire. Interested patients are encouraged to call 516.364.4200 to schedule a complimentary consultation.

About Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a nationally recognized cosmetic plastic surgeon based in New York. Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise, and is frequently interviewed on the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He is often a featured speaker, and regularly appears on many local and national television and radio shows. Dr. Greenberg is the Author of “A little Nip, A little Tuck,” and is the creator of the Cosmetic Surgeon in a Jar™ and Saige anti-aging skin care lines. In addition, Dr. Greenberg hosts his own weekly radio talk-show; the only regularly scheduled cosmetic surgery show in the country, on a number of New York area stations.