Exosite Webinar Alert: Are You IoT Curious?



Minneapolis — Feb. 2, 2017 — Exosite , a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced it will host an IoT Curious webinar on Thursday, February 9 at 12:15 CST. This free, 45-minute webinar is designed to help organizations overcome the initial challenges and pitfalls associated with IoT and to demystify this emerging technology by providing a realistic understanding of how companies can get off to the right start.

Hosted by Ryan Carlson, manager of digital transformation services at Exosite, the webinar will present attendees with a holistic overview of IoT, including the components necessary to create a successful connected solution, the struggles experienced by organizations along the way, and best practices to support connected-product development.

The IoT Curious webinar will provide attendees with a realistic understanding of:

Common struggles organizations experience

Strategies to reduce risk

Methods to align departments before spending thousands on technology

Components needed for successful solutions

Best practices to support connected-product development

About Ryan Carlson

As manager of digital transformation services at Exosite, Ryan Carlson develops and executes on the company’s consulting engagement strategy—a strategy that drives the design, development, and facilitation of strategic engagements used by clients to validate the value and feasibility of their digital product ideas and digital transformation initiatives. As a veteran of product development, electronics manufacturing, and custom software development, Carlson is known for leveraging his passion for emerging technology and user-centered design to create products that solve real problems leveraging new technologies.

About Exosite



Founded in 2009, Exosite, LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.



