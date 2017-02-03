Gun Suppressor Dealers Can Now Offer SilencerShop.com’s Full Line of Suppressors Directly To Consumers

By streamlining transactions and making them more seamless and user-friendly, dealers can now re-appropriate funds elsewhere in their business making this relationship a win-win.

SilencerShop.com’s latest innovation allows suppressor dealers an exclusive opportunity to extend access to Silencer Shop’s full line of suppressors directly to consumers. This fundamental change allows Silencer Shop to extend their entire online inventory of over 190-unique suppressors to every Powered by Silencer Shop Dealer helping them to both reduce their dealer’s upfront expenditures and delays for consumers.

Prior to the innovation of all-in-one availability, suppressor dealers would have to place an order with a distributor, which produced delays as long as two months, as dealers waited on Form 3 to clear before the suppressors could be shipped.

Also, stocking requirements burdened dealers with additional out of pocket capital expenditures, however, now with direct access to Silencer Shop’s inventory, dealers no longer need to inventory suppressors in-house or on their websites.

“By streamlining transactions and making them more seamless and user-friendly, dealers can now re-appropriate funds elsewhere in their business making this relationship a win-win,” adds a Silencer Shop spokesperson.

“Suppressor dealers can now assign serial numbers directly to consumers without paying for the silencers upfront. The Powered by Silencer Shop Guarantee is still in effect, offering security and ease to customers and dealers within the network. Orders placed through SilencerShop.com ship for free with zero transfer fees. The process is also handled digitally, freeing consumers from tedious paperwork.”

Consumers are now empowered with a variety of purchasing options:

1. Consumers can continue to place orders on the SilencerShop.com website and select their dealer of choice.

2. Order from any Powered By Dealer directly from Silencer Shop’s inventory. Regardless of availability at the dealer location.

3. Consumers can make an in-person purchase at any Powered By Silencer Shop dealer from dealer inventory.

Silencer Shop will handle the paperwork for the customer and back it by their guarantee.

The steps of owning a gun suppressor are straightforward.

1. Consumers can select and buy a suppressor.

2. Receive a registration code and serial number.

3. Locate a Silencer Shop Kiosk and follow the simple instructions or have prints done locally and mail to Silencer Shop.

4. Download the mobile app, take a photo for identification and upload it to their personal profile.

5. Await e-mail and purchase confirmation.

For more information on the Secure In-Store Identification Documentation Kiosk, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIdzUFB-f5g.

To contact Silencer Shop, visit http://www.SilencerShop.com.

About Silencer Shop

Since its founding, SilencerShop.com has been one of the leading distributors of gun suppressors in America offering over 20 brands and 190 silencers. SilencerShop.com strives to make the process of owning a suppressor streamlined and easy, for both dealers and consumers.

Silencer Shop offers outstanding customer service, unmatched innovation, and peerless prices. Check out the link to learn about what others are saying about Silencer Shop.

