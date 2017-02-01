Northern California Neighborhood Residents Alarmed by Lead Poisoning Rates

In December , the East Bay Times broadcasted a story about a Reuters report into the alarming rate of children in a Northern California neighborhood who have been found to have elevated levels of lead. Tests of 500 children in the area found that 7.57% of them had elevated lead blood levels as compared to the national average of 2.5%. Over 3% of children in a neighborhood close by were also found to have elevated lead levels.

The news report states that 90% of the area’s housing was built before 1978, which was when lead was banned from paints used for homes. Before 1978, lead-based paints were routinely used both on the inside and outside of residential and commercial properties in the area. This means that toxic lead exposure risks may be present inside of homes and buildings, while also in the soil surrounding many of these structures.

Exposure to lead can be harmful to people of all ages, but it is particularly harmful to the developing brain and nervous system of young children and fetuses. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified.

“Two of the primary ways children are exposed to lead include ingestion and inhalation,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Lead exposure can occur with no obvious symptoms for some time. The only way to know for sure if there are lead exposure risks on the inside or outside of a building is to have it tested.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers comprehensive lead testing services, sampling supplies and even an easy-to-use Lead in Paint & Dust Test Kit and a Drinking Water Test Kit. They have also sponsored an educational video about possible signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HprCSwxWl0k.

