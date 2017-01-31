A Compelling New Book Champions the Importance of Gender Equality

Women all over the world have long fought for equal rights, and this is a cause that Jesus Christ would have fully supported. The new book by author Glenn Vellekamp entitled “The Samaritan Woman You Never Knew” encourages readers to recognize and respect the value of women in society. Using famous female figures of the Bible as key examples, the author seeks to educate readers on how women in the time of Jesus were often misunderstood, underappreciated, and ostracized by a predominantly patriarchal culture.



The book proves to be an eye-opening experience for those who are not only interested in women’s studies, but also studying the Bible from an in-depth perspective. The author presents a compelling case for championing the cause of gender equality and to never underestimate the importance of women to the world. Don’t miss the chance to read Glenn Vellekamp’s book, “The Samaritan Woman You Never Knew,” and discover plenty of new discoveries in the process.



“The Samaritan Woman You Never Knew”

Written by Glenn Vellekamp

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: February 20, 2016

Paperback:$13.99



About the Author

Glenn Vellekamp has been a counseling pastor for thirty years. In working with families, marriages, and dating, he has observed some religious and gender-related conflicts that destroy relationships. He is currently married for thirty-seven years, with six children and fourteen grandchildren. He has also authored “A View Worth Teaching” under the pen name Tim Tyler with this same publisher. He and his wife live in Gainesville, Florida, and own a successful business together.