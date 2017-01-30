Author Reveals the Shocking Truth on the Democrats’ Biggest Lie

Undermining the US Constitution How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party and President Obama Today Written by Diane S. Vann

The United States is one of the great pillars of democracy, with many other nations following its footsteps in defining what it means to be free. Today, one author says that this kind of democracy also produces enemies, internal as well as external, who are deeply committed to its downfall.

Diane S. Vann writes an eye-opening book entitled Undermining the US Constitution: How the Communist Manifesto of 1848 Blueprints the Actions of the Democratic Party and President Obama Today that targets the ugly truth about US President Obama and the rest of the Democratic Party. She shares her knowledge coupled with her haunting exposure to Communism and how this discovery leads her to open her eyes to the biggest problems of the country that has taken root from the anomalies of the Democratic government. She bravely describes how Communism spreads like cancerous disease that, if not treated immediately and continuously, will sooner or later ruin the American dream.

About the Author

Diane S. Vann graduated in 1974 in Nebraska and actively served as a Reserve Army Nurse Corps officer in West Germany, where she became exposed to Communism. Her desire to counter President Obama’s communist threat allowed her to bravely leave her nursing career and focus on informing Americans of the scheme of the Democratic Party to disintegrate a country.