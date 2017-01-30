Pastor Shared Practical Conflict Management Skills Based on Experience

the author digs deeper and explores the types of conflict that bloom in churches. He provides biblical and equally practical solutions that help church leaders in resolving church conflicts.

In his book entitled Conflict: Causes and Cures, the author digs deeper and explores the types of conflict that bloom in churches. He provides biblical and equally practical solutions that help church leaders in resolving church conflicts. Furthermore, he highlights the importance of knowing the personality types of those involved in clashes through DISC evaluation.

“I have never run across a book that spoke so openly and honestly about church conflict in which this complex subject is presented in user-friendly terms. This book is an excellent resource for understanding the causes and cures of conflicts,” said JoEd Anderson, deacon of First Baptist Church Rusk.

Conflict: Causes and Cures was showcased at LitFire Publishing’s booth during the American Library Association Atlanta Midwinter Meeting and Exhibits, on January 20–24, 2016, at Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia.



Conflict: Causes and Cures

Written by Mike Smith

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $13.86

Book copies are available at www.amazon.com , www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online retail stores.

About the Author

Dr. Mike Smith is the incumbent president of Jacksonville College. He has served as a pastor, director of missions, and state convention staff. As a consultant, he has helped solved over three thousand conflict cases.