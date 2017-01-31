Intertops and Juicy Stakes Poker Players Compete in Online Satellite Tournaments for Seat at $75,000 TKPT Caribbean Main Event
A series of online satellite tournaments that will send the winner to St Maarten for the $75,000 TKPT Caribbean poker tournament has just begun at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Poker. The Final will be held February 5th. Players can win their way to the Final in the three-tier tournament series by winning Step 1 and Step 2 tournaments, or buy in at any stage during.
“This is the third time we’ve sent players to TKPT tournaments in St Maarten,” said Intertops’ poker manager. “It’s a well-organized event that attracts a mix of professional, semi-professional and amateur players. In addition to the Main Event there are lots of other opportunities to win some cash and for those that need a break from the tables there’s lots to do on a friendly, tropical island like St. Maarten!”
The ultimate winner will receive a $3500 prize package that includes the $1150 buy-in for the three-day Main Event and luxury accommodation at the all-inclusive Sonesta Maho Beach Resort as well as travel expenses.
“It’s great to be able to hit the beach in the afternoon before a night of poker,” said Tim O’Keefe who won his way to TKPT Caribbean at Intertops last year. “Don’t be distracted by the tropical setting though -- there’s some serious money to be made! Last year I did quite well playing some of the smaller tournaments before the Main Event.”
$75,000 TKPT Caribbean Online Satellite Tournament Schedule
Step 1 ($3+$0.30)
Prize: 1 ticket for any Step 2 tournament
Daily until February 4th at 2pm, 8pm, 2am and 8am EST
Step 2 ($10+$1)
Prize: 1 ticket for the $75,000 TKPT Final
Daily until February 4th, 6 pm EST
Last Chance Wild West Satellite ($1+$0.10)
Prize: 1 ticket for the $100,000 TKPT Final guaranteed!
Sunday, February 5th at 1 pm EST
$100,000 TKPT Satellite Final ($100+$10)
Prize: $3500 Package
Sunday, February 5th, 5 pm EST
Videos of a group of players that won their way to TKPT Caribbean last year are on the Living the Dream poker blog.
