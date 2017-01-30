America’s #1 Success Coach Announces Newest Certified Trainer, Mindi Burke

Jack Canfield, Founder of The Canfield Training Group and NY Times Best-Selling Author of “The Success Principles” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series is proud to introduce his newest Canfield Certified Trainer in The Success Principles and The Canfield Methodology, Mindi Burke.

Mindi has spent countless hours learning and practicing the tried and true methods of The Success Principles so that she can bring greater success to individuals and groups around the world. By becoming a Certified Canfield Trainer in The Canfield Methodology, Mindi has demonstrated that she has intensely studied the material, applied it to her own life and is now equipped to be teaching this work to you or your organization.

Mindi’s mastery in The Success Principles, which are time-tested and proven strategies that have helped thousands of individuals throughout history create the life of their dreams, coupled with her coaching background in the areas of success, strategic planning, and employee development will help you get to the next level.

Studying personal growth and human potential for almost 20 years with internationally known experts such as Bob Proctor and Jack Canfield have given Mindi the knowledge and experience necessary to lead others to a brighter future. As a former corporate manager, she understands how to bring a team of individuals together and foster their individual talents and skills, while inter-weaving each contribution into a cohesive unit of performance and productivity.



Mindi now devotes her life to inspiring and empowering thousands around the globe to re-discover their true passions - supporting them in becoming a better, more authentic version of themselves. Mindi does this through her one-on-one coaching, group trainings, speaking, writing and sharing of valuable products and services.



If you’re an individual or a business that is looking to achieve a higher level of success, we highly recommend working with Mindi Burke.

