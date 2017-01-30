iSoftBet targets further successes after ‘transformational’ 2016

iSoftBet, the leading online and mobile games software provider, has unveiled ambitious plans for 2017 after a “transformational” 12-month period.



The London-based developer recorded a number of milestones during 2016, from entering new regulated markets in Spain and Portugal to becoming one of the first software providers to be certified in the new Romanian market. It also now provides content from more than 30 software providers through its market-leading Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).



2016 also saw the company signing notable new deals with some of the world’s leading operators, and released outstanding titles such as Paranormal Activity and Platoon Wild.



In the coming year, the company will focus on enhancing its content offering through the release of new in-house and branded games and further expanding its growing Game Aggregation Platform with increasing diversity. iSoftBet will also seek new partnerships with operators, and pursue licences in more countries.



iSoftBet will be showcasing its GAP and top-of-the-range portfolio of HTML5 slots and casino games at ICE Totally Gaming 2017 at London’s ExCeL from February 7-9 (N5-240).



Lauren Bradley, iSoftBet’s Sales Manager, said: “iSoftBet enters 2017 emboldened with confidence and enthusiasm after a transformational year. We want to attract new partners, enter new regulated markets and offer an even better service to those we are already fortunate to be partnered with.



“We are eager to engage with our friends and colleagues from across the industry at ICE 2017. We want to discuss our exciting ideas with operators and developers who share our vision.”



iSoftBet plans to build upon its 2016 successes with progress across its operations:



Game Aggregation Platform (GAP):

In the coming year iSoftBet will seek to further enhance its comprehensive GAP service, which offers operators immediate access to around 1,000 market-leading games from more than 30 studios. Ainsworth Gaming Technology, Amatic, MrSlotty, Pariplay and Pragmatic Play were just some of the major developers whose content was integrated into GAP during 2016.



In-house content:

The company will continue to create its own ground-breaking and innovative slots for mobile and desktop users. iSoftBet released a series of hits in 2016, with Paranormal Activity acknowledged as one of the games of the year. Platoon Wild, licensed by MGM Interactive, and Cloud Tales, Skulls of Legend and Slammin’ 7s were also welcomed by players and operators alike.



Operators:

The company will target further partnerships with operators after a series of deals in the last 12 months after industry’s top operators expanded their content portfolio by incorporating iSoftBet’s diversified portfolio of games.



Markets:

iSoftBet will pursue new licences in regulated markets. The company was approved by the authorities in Hungary and Romania in 2016 and is also licensed in the UK and Alderney, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Denmark.



iSoftBet will be exhibiting at stand N5-240 at ICE 2017 from February 7-9



About iSoftBet:

With a wealth of knowledge and experience in regulated markets, iSoftBet has quickly become a household name in the online casino industry. Boasting an impressive collection of high-powered games with stunning audio-visual effects, iSoftBet’s unparalleled casino games collection also features a range of unique and innovative HTML5 mobile content along with state-of-the-art Facebook software, exclusive branded content and a brand new online and terminal-based sports betting platform. Each of iSoftBet’s products is created to ensure that it meets industry standards, with a combination of innovation and experience providing a world class gaming software to the company’s partners.