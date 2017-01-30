Water Damage from Recent California Storms Causes Indoor Mold Concerns

Historically low rainfall amounts over the past several years have plagued California, but much of the state has experienced an exceptionally wet winter so far this year. Heavy winter rains have saturated the ground and caused mudslides and flooding in many areas. Thick snow, at levels not seen in years, has also blanketed many mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The precipitation is a welcome sign for the drought-ridden state, but in a number of circumstances, it has also caused significant property damage. Just last month, a local newspaper published a report about some inmates at a correctional facility in California that had to be relocated due to water damage. Inmates at the jail who contacted the newspaper complained of fears that mold resulting from the water damage was making people sick.

Water damage can result in mold growth in virtually any type of institutional, commercial or residential property if wet building materials, furnishings and personal belongings are not thoroughly dried within 48 hours. Property owners, facility managers and tenants faced with any type of water damage should be aware of these potential mold issues.

“Exposure to elevated levels of mold indoors can cause a myriad of health concerns,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Mold is a known allergen, respiratory irritant, asthma trigger and some types of mold can even cause infections in people with a weakened immune system. Water-damaged properties that need to be repaired could also have other exposure concerns, such as lead-based paints and asbestos-containing materials. If these materials are disturbed during water damage cleanup, demolition or repair activities, they could pose a risk to building occupants.”

California residents concerned about water damage and potential indoor contaminants and hazards can turn to LA Testing. They have multiple laboratories across the state that offer testing services for mold, bacteria, lead, asbestos and other substances associated with water damaged properties. LA Testing also provides sampling supplies, monitoring equipment and test kits.

To learn more about water damage and indoor air quality testing or other environmental, occupational, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to indoor environmental test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

