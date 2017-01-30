EMSL Buffalo Receives CA DOH Certification for Asbestos Analysis

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Buffalo, New York laboratory has added a new accreditation through the California State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (CA ELAP). EMSL has been approved for bulk asbestos analysis by the EPA 600 method.

“We are proud of our Buffalo laboratory for earning this CA ELAP accreditation,” said Ed Cahill, Vice President of EMSL’s Asbestos Division. “We are working continuously to expand our range of laboratory services and state certifications to better assist our clients’ project needs. Our California clients and future clients can now look to our Buffalo laboratory for additional support.”

EMSL Buffalo is also certified for asbestos analysis in the state of Massachusetts, Maine and New York. The laboratory is NVLAP and IRSST accredited for airborne asbestos testing by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and bulk asbestos analysis. In addition, the laboratory offers microbiology laboratory testing services. EMSL Buffalo is A2LA accredited for fungal direct examination of bulk, surface and air samples as well as CDC ELITE proficient for Legionella testing.

EMSL Buffalo is located at 490 Rowley Road in Depew, New York. The laboratory can be reached by calling (716) 651-0030. For more information about EMSL’s laboratory capabilities and locations, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . To learn more about mold testing and sampling, please visit http://emsl.com/Webinars.aspx to view EMSL’s free webinars.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

