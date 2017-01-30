Attorney Kevin Ginsberg to Publish Literature in the Personal Injury Field

Durham, NC: Personal Injury Attorney Kevin Ginsberg of the Taibi Kornbluth Law Group, P.A. is proud to announce that he will be releasing his first published book on Auto Accidents in February of 2017. The book is titled “Do I have a Legitimate Auto Accident Claim: Useful Info that May Help Your Case,” and provides its audience with a wealth of useful information and tips for each stage of the vehicle collision claims process. With all the different types of accidents that can fall under the “personal injury” category, one may wonder why the author chose to focus on auto accidents. When asked this question, Attorney Kevin Ginsberg answered, “We all get in cars every day and it is always a risk. A car wreck is the single most likely way to have your life change for the worse in an instant, and while I have solid experience in other areas of personal injury, I have worked on well over a thousand car wreck cases.”

This informative piece of literature answers many of the top questions that may come to mind for an individual going through the personal injury claim process. Since the book goes into depth about how to handle the doctors, insurance companies, and has an extensive “FAQ-style” section, it isn’t hard to figure out why. Attorney Ginsberg commented on what he hopes for readers to gain through reading his book, and reported, “I just hope readers will get a taste of my personality and want to call me personally with any questions or for a consultation. They will find an experienced, compassionate lawyer with the ability to provide real value and the willingness to admit otherwise if I don’t think I can help.” Since the Durham based PI attorney has the best interests of his clients and potential clients in mind, he also cautioned readers by stating, “It isn’t possible to give all that much information about your [specific] personal injury claim in a brief book, or even a long book for that matter. Every case is different and… there is no substitute for real legal representation. So, while the book can’t tell you too much, a phone call or in-person meeting will give you infinitely more information.”

If you are facing the uncertainty of an auto accident claim or are just simply interested in the claims process, picking up a copy of “Do I have a Legitimate Auto Accident Claim: Useful Info that May Help Your Case” may be a good use of your time. The book is expected to be available for purchase next month on Amazon and Kindle, or accessible as a free downloadable e-book on the Taibi Kornbluth Law Group’s website at www.personalinjurydurham.com.

