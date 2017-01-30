WinADay Launches a New Faster & More Tappable Mobile Casino Platform
WinADay Casino has been busy giving their mobile site a complete makeover, enhancing the player’s experience and ease of gaming. The new mobile slots site runs much faster and has an improved – more tappable – interface that can now be accessed across tablets and smartphones. To celebrate this release and give members a boost to their mobile game play, the casino is gifting a $15 freebie and up to 100% match bonuses.
‘This upgrade has made a huge improvement to how the games can be played on mobile devices,’ said WinADay manager Michael Hilary. ‘With bigger buttons and graphics the games are now easier to tap, swipe, and spin for those wins!’
The majority of WinADay’s originally designed games can now be played to their fullest potential no matter where you are – penny slots, premium slots, and video poker. There’s also the newest WinADay game available to play, Magic Spells, which is already proving popular.
It’s easy to access the mobile casino games in the Safari or Chrome browser on a smartphone or tablet by entering the regular WinADay URL: www.winadaycasino.eu.
Mobile casino bonuses are available throughout the week:
Mobile Casino Bonuses
$15 Freebie
Coupon code: 10FREEBIE
Valid for any mobile slots
100% Deposit Bonus up to $250
Coupon code: BEMOBILE
Min deposit: $25.
Valid for any mobile slots; available once only.
30% Bonus ($25-$70 deposit)
50% Bonus ($71-$170 deposit)
70% Bonus ($171-$250 deposit)
Lower wagering requirement; unlimited availability
Coupon code: MOBILEMANIA
30% up to $100
Coupon code: POKER
Valid for any mobile video poker games; up 3X/day.
All Mobile Casino Bonuses are available January 30 – February 5, 2017 only.
