WinADay Launches a New Faster & More Tappable Mobile Casino Platform

WinADay Casino has been busy giving their mobile site a complete makeover, enhancing the player’s experience and ease of gaming. The new mobile slots site runs much faster and has an improved – more tappable – interface that can now be accessed across tablets and smartphones. To celebrate this release and give members a boost to their mobile game play, the casino is gifting a $15 freebie and up to 100% match bonuses.



The majority of WinADay’s originally designed games can now be played to their fullest potential no matter where you are – penny slots, premium slots, and video poker. There’s also the newest WinADay game available to play, Magic Spells, which is already proving popular.



It’s easy to access the mobile casino games in the Safari or Chrome browser on a smartphone or tablet by entering the regular WinADay URL: www.winadaycasino.eu.



Mobile casino bonuses are available throughout the week:



Mobile Casino Bonuses



$15 Freebie

Coupon code: 10FREEBIE

Valid for any mobile slots



100% Deposit Bonus up to $250

Coupon code: BEMOBILE

Min deposit: $25.

Valid for any mobile slots; available once only.



30% Bonus ($25-$70 deposit)

50% Bonus ($71-$170 deposit)

70% Bonus ($171-$250 deposit)

Lower wagering requirement; unlimited availability

Coupon code: MOBILEMANIA



30% up to $100

Coupon code: POKER

Valid for any mobile video poker games; up 3X/day.



All Mobile Casino Bonuses are available January 30 – February 5, 2017 only.



View this online casino news story on YouTube.

