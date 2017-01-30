Farsight Security CRO Andrew Lewman To Examine the Darknet At RSA Conference USA 2017

Today Farsight Security, Inc., the world’s largest provider of real-time and historical DNS intelligence, announced that international cybersecurity and privacy expert, Farsight Security CRO Andrew Lewman will present “Tracking Darknet: A Window into Attackers’ Motives, Methods and Targets” on Thursday February 16, 2017 at the RSA Conference USA 2017. The presentation will take place at 8 AM PT in Moscone South, Room 307, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

In his presentation, Lewman will examine different types of darknets, provide a deeper understanding how they work, and highlight the valuable information that darknet data can – and cannot - provide for security practitioners to significantly improve their risk posture. RSA Conference selected his talk for a “Quick Look” recorded preview. Interested attendees can reserve their seat here.

In addition, Farsight Security will be a RSA Conference exhibitor at Booth #N3126 in the North Hall. Threat intelligence teams, SOC professionals, incident response teams, security analysts and other security professionals can stop by the Farsight booth to learn more about how DNS Intelligence solutions are advancing today’s cyber investigations.

Farsight Security delivers the world’s largest real-time actionable DNS threat intelligence information on how the Internet is changing and how it’s being used, seeing more than 200,000 DNS-related observations per second.

Government agencies, healthcare, retail, ecommerce, and financial organizations consume Farsight data to provide global DNS visibility for their cybersecurity teams. Many leading security vendors partner with Farsight to integrate real-time DNS data into their platforms to provide critical context for their users. To learn more about our partnership program, please contact sales@farsightsecurity.com.

About Andrew Lewman

Andrew Lewman is the CRO of Farsight Security, Inc. He has more than 30 years of global technology experience in a variety of domains, including information security, systems administration, and data management. His interest lies in the intersection of technology and humans. Lewman has been a top executive at many high-growth start-up companies, such as TechTarget, The Tor Project, and now Farsight Security. Lewman is an advisor with military and intelligence agencies in the U.S. and its Allies, most recently with the NSA, DHS, and Thorn Foundation. He is a speaker and frequent media contact for conferences, invited speeches, with extensive television, written, and Internet-media press experience. Lewman’s most recent publication is with the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction on Tor and Links with Cryptomarkets. He is the Treasurer for Emerge helping to stop domestic violence through counseling abusers, President of the Norfolk Aggie Parent Network, and Chairman of Each One Teach One providing economic opportunity for women and girls through technology.

In 2014, Lewman was featured in Boston Magazine’s “The Power of Ideas” story that highlighted “Boston’s new power class: the visionaries, idealists, and thinkers among us whose insights are transforming the way we live, work, learn and play.” In October 2016, he delivered the keynote address, “Cybersecurity: Innovation Needed” at the MassTLC D3: Data, Development & Drive Software Dev Conference.

About Farsight Security

Farsight Security provides the world’s largest real-time threat intelligence. With more than 200,000 DNS observations per second, we provide the Internet’s view of an organization and how it is changing purposely, inadvertently or maliciously. Our customers include healthcare, banking, oil & gas as well as government and law enforcement. To learn more, please visit https://www.farsightsecurity.com/.

