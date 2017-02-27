A Deliciously Charming Tale of Pure American Romance with a Retro Twist

Edna Stewart takes readers on a whirlwind trip back in time while letting them feel the blazing flames of romance with her book, “Carpe Diem.” The novel chronicles a charming and luscious romance between two American leads set during the 1980s. Readers shall be enthralled with Julia Evans and Thomas Bartholomew—two dynamic characters from different backgrounds whose lives will intertwine with the dramatic and sweeping romanticism that is indicative of a great love story.



Told with an exquisite sense of passion and giving her leads depth and dimension, Edna weaves a spellbinding tale with just the perfect amount of nostalgia to excite fans of the 1980s. Julia and Thomas embody the very spirit of pure American romance, and allow readers to believe in the enduring power of hope, love, and self-discovery to improve their lives. Timeless and elegant in its prose, “Carpe Diem” implores readers to seize the moment and to remember the important things in life.



“Carpe Diem”

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBowPress

Published date December 4, 2013

Paperback Price: $19.95



About the Author

Author and artist Edna Stewart is a Published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of, realism poems, e-books, published books, and art, Blog talk Radio host of Movies to Love: Indie Films, owner Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.