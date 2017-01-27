A New Romance Novel Serves Up an Engaging Love Story, 1980s Style

Those seeking a promising romance with a strong dose of nostalgia will certainly approve of “Carpe Diem” written by author Edna Stewart. Set in the United States during the flamboyant and neon-soaked haze of the 1980s, the novel pairs a classy Southern woman with a suave city slicker from the Northeast. Julia Evans and Thomas Bartholomew may come from two different worlds and live completely opposite lives, but once these strong-willed individuals cross paths with each other, the embers of love will soon give way to a fiery blaze that would make any reader of romance novels swoon with delight.



Beneath the scintillating romance between Julia and Thomas lies a heartfelt message about seizing the moment and focusing on the things that truly matter in our lives. This is the key aspect that Edna wishes to impart to readers as they go through the highs and lows of the novel’s intrepid lovers. Despite the retro feel of the book’s setting, the overall tone of the plot and the dynamic interactions between the lead characters will surely resonate with today’s savvy readers. In that regard, “Carpe Diem” is highly recommended for everyone looking to fall deeply in love with a wonderful and nostalgic romance.



Carpe Diem

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBowPress

Published Date: December 4, 2013

Paperback: $19.95



About the Author

Author and artist Edna Stewart is a Published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of, realism poems, e-books, published books, and art, Blog talk Radio host of Movies to Love: Indie Films, owner Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.