FDA Issues Draft Guidance for Limiting Lead in Lipsticks and Other Cosmetics

In December, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued draft guidance to the industry on lead as an impurity in cosmetic lip products such as lipsticks as well as other cosmetics including eye shadows, blushes, compact powders, shampoos and body lotions.

The FDA has suggested that a maximum amount of 10 parts per million (ppm) of lead as an impurity be present in these cosmetics and consumer products. According to the FDA announcement, “Although most cosmetics on the market in the United States generally already contain less than 10 ppm of lead, a small number contained higher amounts, and we are aware that some cosmetics from other countries contain lead at higher levels. This makes guidance on recommended maximum lead levels all the more important as more products are imported into this country.”

Currently, there are no regulations that require cosmetic products or ingredients, other than color additives, to have FDA approval before they go on the market. Cosmetics must, however, be properly labeled and safe when used according to their directions or when used in the customary or expected way.

“A decade ago, the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics reported finding lead in some lipsticks available to the public,” reported Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This was the first time many people realized that they could be exposing themselves to lead through the use of cosmetic products. Although the draft guidance is not a regulation, limiting the amount of human exposure to lead is a benefit to all of society.”

