One Man’s Inspirational Personal Journey Will Reaffirm Your Faith in God

Sometimes, people often feel like God isn’t there watching out for them when they need Him the most, but one man is determined to convince such individuals otherwise. Dr. Floyd Eli Friedli’s personal experiences with the Almighty have led him to publish his enlightening book called “The Hammer and the Frog: God Watches Out for Me.”



This book is filled with thought-provoking yet inspiring anecdotes and advice on how people can feel the presence of God during times of personal crisis. Despite Dr. Friedli’s academic background in the sciences, he has always been a devoted Christian who frequently turned to God in moments where he felt helpless with his health and other important aspects of his personal life. Dr. Friedli writes with a sincere tone that readers will feel a strong degree of empathy towards the author when they read his book.



If readers need concrete evidence on the loving and omniscient power of God, then all they need is to consider “The Hammer and the Frog: God Watches Out for Me” to reaffirm their faith in the Almighty.



To know more exclusive details about the author and his book, please visit www.floydfriedli.com today.



“The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me”

Written by: Dr. Floyd E. Friedli

Published by iUniverse

Published Date: October 26, 2015

Paperback: $11.95



About the Author

Dr. Floyd E. Friedli grew up in Coshocton, Ohio. He is a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church in Coshocton, Ohio. He graduated from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, with a major in chemistry and a minor in music. Then, he completed his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Floyd has been married to Patricia Smith Friedli for thirty-nine years, and they have a son and two grandchildren.