The Girl with a Mean Streak Gets a Serious Reality Check in a Charming Children’s Tale

Parents with kids who have behavioral problems may find Miss Wally’s work entitled “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” as a sly and enjoyable twist on a familiar classic. Parenting can be tough, especially when moms and dads have to deal with children with chronic bad behavior. In Miss Wally’s charming retelling of “The Christmas Carol,” she presents her mean-spirited titular protagonist in a similar trajectory with Ebenezer Scrooge. Renie the Meanie will cross paths with Old Nick and will ultimately learn what it means to seek redemption from her misbehaving ways.



The narrative is presented in rhyming verses that lends a sense of playfulness to an otherwise serious subject matter. Both kids and parents will also be pleased with the addition of illustrations to make the story pop visually. Overall, the book espouses the importance of children to act in their best behavior at all times so they could learn positive values like friendship, generosity, compassion, and respect. Fascinating and informative, “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is essential reading for families everywhere.



“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol”

Written by Miss Wally

Published by Xlibris

Published Date: July 29, 2015

Paperback: $17.49



About the Author

Miss Wally lives in Memphis, Tennessee where she taught school for thirty years, with twenty of those years spent teaching pre-schoolers. Chronic kidney disease forced her to retire in 2015. She used her teaching experience to write children’s books. Prior to her retirement, she received the Apple Award for Teaching Excellence from Evergreen Play School. “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is her first children’s book. There will be more soon to follow.