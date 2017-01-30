Creating a Smooth Workflow is Key to Photography Success

You could say Annie Murray knows a thing or two about the photo trade. A second gen photographer who cut her teeth in a Kodak shop in country Victoria, Annie has spent her entire life either in a booth developing or mastering the art of the lens with clients from all over the world. She now has a ridiculously successful career educating photographers around the globe how to create a successful business in the photographic industry with breath taking speed and efficiency.

The formula and blueprint are under wraps for students only Annie www.murraystudios.com.au says with a wry grin, if she told us she would have to kill us, but she says one of the key and integral components is a systemised workflow.

Creating an efficient workflow is not only about being organized, says Annie.

“Ask yourself the question, Do you have a system?” “What does it look like?” Is there consistency in your editing style and does all of this flow into creating full bookings and bank account" Unfortunately for many says Annie, the answer is no.



“People get overwhelmed by emerging technology and the science of portrait photography, but it doesn’t need to be that difficult. From capture to retouching, blemish smoothing tools, layer adjustment, composition, backing up photos right through to creating a unique presentation experience for the client backed by brilliant business strategy should all be part of a successful workflow.” Says Annie.

Annie has taken on a cache of clients from all over the world, with upcoming workshops all over Australia with the aim of educating and sharing the knowledge she has curated over the last 20 years. Providing her personal key shortcut process using unique plugins which are quick and professional with minimal tech interfaces for her students is something Annie revels in. A meeting place Annie has developed for photographers online is the Portrait Takers Club on Facebook.

“My tip to any business, but especially for those who have an artform or a hobby they wish to transform into a tangible real business is to get a smooth and positive workflow in place, it will be one of the greatest things you do for 2017.”



About Annie

Annie Murray is a photographer, a business sensation, but most of all; she is a transformational expert, changing lives behind and in front of the lens. With a career that encapsulates more than 30 years in the photographic industry, Anne is the epitome of ’the real deal’ with case studies and evidence of success through emerging trends and photographic art.

