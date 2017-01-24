Author Haunts Readers with Thriller-Suspense Novel

“As much as I enjoyed writing each of these stories with skill and heart, I hope that it will, in some manner, also move my readers—aside from moving them closer to their pillows, that is,”

How do you know if a book is a really good one? When you find it hard to put down, even if you’re too scared to continue flipping its pages! A collection of ten spine-tingling stories, Rosalie Contino’s Underground Stories will keep you wide awake at night.

Underground Stories is comprised of unique and terrifying tales of life and death. The book takes you through a roller coaster of emotions—from frightened to gloomy to fuming to jubilant. Short but delightfully suspenseful, this book will definitely haunt you for life.

“As much as I enjoyed writing each of these stories with skill and heart, I hope that it will, in some manner, also move my readers—aside from moving them closer to their pillows, that is,” says Rosalie.

LitFire Publishing featured Underground Stories in its booth during this year’s Guadalajara International Book Fair, held from November 26 to December 4 at Expo Guadalajara exhibition center in Guadalajara, Mexico.





Underground Stories

Written by Rosalie Contino

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $7.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, and other online retail stores.



About the Author

Dr. Rosalie Contino was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She acquired her degree in elementary education from Fordham University, and her MA and PhD in educational theater from New York University, where she also taught. Now retired, she writes books and plays, designs costumes, and gives lectures.