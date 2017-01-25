Slotland Adds ‘Slot 21’ Slot with Blackjack-style Bonus Game -- $17 Freebie This Weekend

“Slot 21 has been very popular at Slotland’s sister site, WinADay, since it launched a few years ago,” said Slotland manager Michael Hilary. “So I’m sure Slotland players will enjoy it as well!”

The newest game at Slotland combines the thrills of slots and Blackjack. Slot 21 is retro arcade-style slot machine with two bonus card games built into it. This weekend, Slotland is offering a $17 freebie and generous deposit bonuses for players wanting to try the new game.



Slot 21 is a 21 payline slot with playing card numbers and symbols spinning on its five reels. The bonus round is inspired by Blackjack. By collecting Jacks, Queens, Kings and Aces on the slot machine reels, players earn “21 Cash” which can then be used to play a hand of blackjack. When they draw cards that come closer to 21 than the bank’s hand, without going over, their wager is doubled.



Red & Black scatter symbols landing on Slot 21’s right most reel trigger an optional Red & Black Bonus Game.



Five Crown symbols wins Slotland’s site-wide progressive jackpot which is currently over $200,000 and considered by many regular players to be overdue for a win.



Slotland will be introducing more WinADay games during 2017. Hold the Riches, which celebrates the good life with images of yachts, private jets, jewellery and vintage cognac, and Lost World, a dinosaur-themed game, are expected in February.



SLOT 21 INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$17 Freebie

Bonus code: FREEBIE

At least one previous deposit required.

100% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: SLOTS100

These bonuses have lower wagering requirements and can be used up to 3X per day:



70% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: HOTDEAL70

10x wagering requirement

30% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: LOWWAGER

5X wagering requirement



All bonuses are valid January 26 - 31 only.



One of the first to offer real money online slot games, Slotland has a well-earned reputation for treating customers right. It’s known all over the world for its unique slots and video poker games and friendly customer service.



