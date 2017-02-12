Rediscover the Power and Wisdom of God with a Bold New Twist

Although the Bible is the most widely read book around the world, the most devout of Christians still have hard time understanding the contents of this sacred tome. Fortunately, author Edwin Alan Salhany has taken the core essence of the Bible and stripped it down to a more understandable format by way of his book entitled, The Gospel “Lite”.



Edwin’s comprehensive knowledge and understanding of the Bible has compelled him to create a book that readers can easily digest. The book contains all the four canonical gospels but in a streamlined version that boldly re-edits the very words of God without losing the holy context. With his background in applied religion and theology, the author makes exceptional use of his academic talents by creating a book that will surely be a great addition to any library of a faithful Christian believer.



Consider The Gospel “Lite” as recommended reading and rediscover the very lessons God has spoken in the Bible with a clearer perspective.



For more information about the author and his book, please visit www.thegospellite.com for more details.



The Gospel “Lite”

Written by Edwin Alan Salhany

Published by Xulon Press

Published Date: November 30, 2011

Paperback: $18.99



About the Author

The son of missionary parents, Alan is a lifelong disciple of Christ and a student of the Scriptures. A master mechanic and successful business owner, Alan graduated college Cum Laude with degrees in theology and applied religion. He has served as an industrial arts teacher, Bible and history teacher, school administrator, youth leader, church elder, and lay-preacher. Alan and his wife Sue reside with their family in Ethridge, Tennessee, where they serve their community through their natural food business and their church as local leaders.