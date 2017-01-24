California Veterans Memorial Hall to Replace Asbestos-Containing Flooring Materials

In December, the Daily News reported that an asbestos abatement project had been scheduled at a Veteran Memorial Hall in California. According to the article, the flooring in the main area has deteriorated over time and underneath it are materials that are known to contain asbestos.

In the past, asbestos was used in some floor tiles, sheet vinyl, backing materials, adhesives and glues. Its ability to strengthen and increase the durability of these materials made it popular. Flooring materials were not the only common building materials to utilize asbestos. Through the 1970s, numerous other building products and insulation materials used in residential, commercial and institutional buildings also contained asbestos.

Unfortunately, over time, asbestos-containing materials can become friable and create exposure risks. These materials can also be a significant hazard during demolition, remodeling and renovation activities if the proper safety precautions are not taken as exposure to asbestos fibers can lead to lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis

“Asbestos is still found in many homes and buildings across California,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Unless materials are labeled, which they seldom are, the only way to know if they contain asbestos is to have them tested. Air, dust and surface sampling can also help to determine if people are being exposed to asbestos fibers. In many circumstances, there are also regulations in place that require testing before a project takes place that could disturb asbestos-containing materials”

