Popularity of Cannabis Oil as a Health Supplement Creates a Supply and Demand Problem for Many

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, most of the press goes to the recreational effects of the plant, but people looking to get high might be a smaller demographic than those using an extract from the cannabis plant for a different reason, for their health.

Long known for the intoxicating effects of the THC molecule, the cannabis plant contains another powerful cannabinoid, one called CBD. CBD (or cannabidiol) may have even more impressive and powerful effects than its more well-known cousin. CBD has shown dramatic effects in everything from seizure disorders in children to well-documented pain relief, calming and relaxation effects in otherwise healthy adults. While the endocannabinoid system of the human body is still not fully understood, researchers believe that receptors in the brain and central nervous system are particularly well-equipped to absorb cannabidiol rapidly, resulting in some of the impressive immediate effects experienced by users within minutes of the first dose.

As more and more people discover the impressive health effects of CBD, it has seen an explosion in popularity as the next “must-have” health supplement. Unfortunately, the recent rise in legalization of recreational marijuana in 7 states has created a problem for the growing CBD industry. The cannabis plant can be grown and cultivated to be higher in either cannabinoid, THC or CBD, but not both. With more resources being directed towards high-THC plants, the supply of cannabis bred specifically for CBD levels has not kept up.

“We were fortunate to lock in our supply of CBD-rich plants grown in an organic manner early on, before the supply became very limited,” said Rick Hawkins, spokesperson for Nutra Pure, the Washington-based company behind the popular CBD Pure line of products. “With so many newcomers to the CBD oil industry fighting for the scraps, a lot of those products can access only low amounts of lower-quality oils, while we have the highest CBD concentration oils possible in our CBD Pure line.” As more and more people discover the benefits of CBD oil, this shortage is likely to continue into the future.

