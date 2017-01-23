Murder Mystery Gallops into the Forefront at 2016 Guadalajara International Book Fair

Acid and Bribery offers a rare glimpse into what happens behind the scenes of professional horseracing. If you have a love for horses and a good mystery, then this book is for you.

The stakes are high and the tension mounts as the reader turns each page in Jeanne Ann Off’s murder-mystery book, Acid and Bribery.

Set in the exciting world of professional horse racing, the story begins with the prized sorrel horse, Tomar El Oro, losing a race. Set to win, his loss causes an upset, and Kelsey Kelley decides to investigate. While repairing the roof over the horse’s stall, she overhears a plot to bribe a jockey to throw the race, and many questions and complications come to light. Was Eustacio Ruiz, Tomar’s jockey and Kelsey’s best friend’s father, the man they decided to bribe?

Danger and passions arise, and while a man is murdered, another man wants to come back into Kelsey’s life—her estranged father. Acid and Bribery offers a rare glimpse into what happens behind the scenes of professional horseracing. If you have a love for horses and a good mystery, then this book is for you.

This book was displayed in LitFire’s booth during the 2016 Guadalajara International Book Fair on November 26 to December 4 held in Jalisco, Mexico.





Acid and Bribery

Written by Jeanne Ann Off

Paperback | $ 14.99

Hardcover | $ 27.95

Kindle | $ 7.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Jeanne Ann Off is a published author of two books and has studied at the Institute of Children’s Literature in Connecticut. She has owned and raced a horse of her own, and her book Acid and Bribery is based on that experience. She currently lives in Colorado with her husband, Don.