WinADay Winner Will Take Wife on 30th Anniversary Honeymoon with $210,435 Progressive Jackpot Win on ‘Olympus’ Slot Game

“It’s unusual for our jackpot to be won twice in a row on the same game,” said WinADay manager Michael Hillary. “So many of our games are tied to our big site-wide progressive -- you can hit the jackpot on any of them. Olympus has been a really popular games since it came online at the end of 2015 so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised!”

WinADay Casino’s Olympus slot has paid out another massive progressive jackpot win. John T. won $210,435 playing with the gods of ancient Greece just before Christmas. Only a few months ago, Melissa K. won a $95K jackpot on the very same game.



Olympus, WinADay’s first 5x4 slot, is a Greek-themed game where the gods of the ancient world reign supreme. Three bonus features increase players’ winnings with extra Wilds and free spins with up to 5X multipliers. A Mystery symbol awards instant cash bonuses.



“I feel like the luckiest man around!” said the winner, a retired grandfather. “I think I’ll take my grandkids to Disney World. They’ve never been. I also plan to take my wife on a trip. We’ll be celebrating our 30th anniversary later this year -- she deserves something special!”



“I love slots, been playing a long time. I go to Vegas once a year. In between I play online. It’s so convenient. I play mostly Hold the Riches, Pyramid Plunder, Dollar Storm or Olympus. I’ve also started playing keno more.”

In March, Diane B won $182,430 playing the Tropical Treat slot game but this is WinADay’s largest jackpot win since a young mother won $255,462 playing the Chinatown slot.



WinADay Casino has 34 premium slots and 18 penny slots – unique games that can only be found at WinADay. Including Keno, Roulette and four new video poker games there are now 66 real money online casino games at the unique online casino. Most are mobile casino games that can also be played on smartphones and tablets.



