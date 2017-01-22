Mysteries Unlocked for Christians in Eye-Opening Spiritual Book

A life-changing book, it is a must read for Christians serious about understanding and becoming better acquainted with the Word of the Lord.

God’s Word is not easily understood, but in Owen L. Sypher’s book, Song of Solomon Revealed, it becomes clear.

The Song of Solomon is a book of allegories that deal with the relationship between Jesus and his bride. These words, often misinterpreted, are revealed with such in-depth spiritual understanding that they open the eyes of those who peruse the book. Attempting to bring out the spiritual meaning, Mr. Sypher presents each verse and then breaks them down in different parts with scriptures to back them up. Using the King James Bible, he reveals what being a true bride of Christ is all about.

“There is a good deal to like about this book—it is straightforward and makes its stand openly on examining the allegorical meaning of the Song of Solomon, something it does unapologetically. As a debut effort, it shows considerable mastery of structure and organization, it focuses on its themes and it shows considerable focus,” says Nathan Albright in a Goodreads review.

Song of Solomon Revealed

Written by Owen Sypher

Paperback | $22.99

Hardcover | $34.99



About the Author

Owen L. Sypher was born in Idaho and, at the age of eleven, gave his life to the Lord. He dedicated his life to the quest of finding and understanding God and His Word. He has six children with his wife of over thirty-one years. This is his first book.