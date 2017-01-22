War Veteran Publishes a Memoir on the Forgotten War

Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953) was written to honor our soldiers—their bravery and valor. The author says, “It helps Americans understand what the war was all about and describes one soldier’s experience and opinion of the conflict.”

Over the years, the Korean War has been considered as the “forgotten war” by many. But Dennis Ottley’s Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953) is here to help us remember the heroic deeds our brave soldiers contributed to the world’s history.

Contrary to President Truman’s statements, the Korean War was more than a “police action.” The 5,720,000 Americans who served in Korea understood that it was an all-out war, and one of the bloodiest in American history. In Remembering, author Dennis Ottley retells the story of his firsthand experience of the war.

Remembering (Korea: 1950–1953)

Written by Dennis Ottley

Paperback | $28.48

Kindle | $40.00



About the Author

Dennis J. Ottley was born in Utah. His family moved a lot throughout his childhood, until they settled in Evanston, Wyoming. In July 1951, he was deployed to Korea to help form a new tank company. He served there for ten months and was discharged as tank gunner and tank commander. After the war, Dennis got involved in his community. He served three four-year terms as a member of the Evanston City Council and another three four-year terms as mayor.