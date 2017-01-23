GKTecvision Launches Subscription Newsletter And E-Book To Help In Financial Success Through Vedas

Great news for all those aspiring for a happier wealthier life through trading! Leading Hyderabad-based Forex trading company GKTecvision Inc. has recently launched its subscription newsletter service and new eBook “Creative intelligence is a part of Inspiration” that promise to help traders in attaining financial success in life through the archaic time-tested Vedic principles. Both the new launches will cater to the international audience too, added to the Indian traders.



Founded by IIT Madras alumnus Karnati Kiran, GKTecvision is based on the great ideologies of rich Indian culture and traditions. For over 3 decades, the seasoned FX trader has been into meditation which revealed to him the magnum power of Vedas in solving almost all the common problems of the world. Empowered by deep Vedic knowledge and paired with his huge expertise in FX trading, Karnati Kiran founded his own trading company in 2015 to help out others.



“We are excited to announce that GKTecvision has recently launched its new subscription newsletter service and an eBook. Both the new launches stress on inculcating the great Indian habits and Vedic ideologies in behavior that have proved to bring in extraordinary success in life. Here you will have the greatest knowledgeable person on earth explaining all the major religious principles coupled with achievable, successful and practical guidelines that will in turn enable one to enhance his life both financially & spiritually”, stated the leading spokesperson from Karnati Kiran’s team.



The seasoned FX trader has shown an incredible success rate in his trading endeavors amounting to a grand 85% success rate with 242 trades. His newsletter is usually tad expensive but the new subscription newsletter service assures free access to the premium newsletter contents for the subscribers. Specialized in finance & spirituality, GKTecvision’s newsletters speak of highly informative, enlightening and premium contents that guide on various ways to enhance the financial stand.



“On average, my trading can generate minimum 500% profit a year and I have this withstanding capacity to extend you high-yielding income through Forex trading and that too with just simple procedures. My e-book will show you how to relate your life to desired behavioral improvements based on adoption of great habits- that would eventually bring in the aspired success in life. Yes, behavioral science is pretty exhaustive & intimidating but I have made things easier for you in my book for a better understanding of the nuances”, added in Karnati Kiran, the leading FX trader and the man behind GKTecvision.



Karnati Kiran’s powerful trading methodology is designed on 5 asymptotic definitions that are carried through exhaustive maintenance. In fact, his trading system is mostly beating the current market with high valuation indices.



