Atlanta Legal Nurse Consultant At: "The Origin Of The Flame"

"It is the fumes and vapor given off that burns, not the material. Modern furnishings heat and burn faster than older furnishings."

About the Flame:



Don Mormino, a retired Fire Department of New York (FDNY) fire marshal, talked about flames and fires and explained what a fire investigator does:



Recognizes the indicators of an intentional or accidental fire.

Interviews witnesses and first responders.

Preserves evidence.

Documents the origin and cause of the fire.



Statistics (NFPA 2013):



In 2013, there were 1, 240,000 fires reported in the United States. These fires caused 3,240 civilian deaths, 15,925 civilian injuries and $11.5 billion in property damage.

487,000 were structure fires, causing 2,855 civilian deaths, 14,075 civilian injuries and $9.5 billion in property damage.

188,000 were vehicle fires, causing 320 civilian fire deaths, 1,50 civilian fire injuries and $1.3 billion in property damage.

564,500 were outside and other fires, causing 65 civilian fire deaths, 800 civilian fire injuries and $607 million in property damage.

One home structure fire was reported every 85 seconds.

One civilian fire injury was reported every 33 minutes.

One civilian fire death occurred every 2 hours and 42 minutes.

One outside fire was reported every 56 seconds.

One vehicle fire was reported every 167 seconds.



Georgia Statute 25-2-32.1 requires the reporting of a select group of burn injuries to the State Fire Marshal.



The statute requires that a health professional file a written report with the State Fire Marshal within 72 hours after being notified of a burn injury or wound that the professional is called upon to treat, dress or bandage. The following burn injuries are subject to reporting:



Second or third degree burns to five (5) percent or more of the body.

Burns to the upper respiratory tract.

Laryngeal edema from inhaling superheated air.

Burn injury or wound that may result in the victim’s death.



