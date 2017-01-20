PicsArt Releases Themed Sticker Pack and Photo Effect For U.S. Inauguration Day

PicsArt, the leading photo editing app and creative community, announced it’s offering a free Unpresidented sticker pack and Orange Tan Magic Effect so that users can give their photos funny Trump makeovers to mark the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

The new Unpresidented sticker pack is full of free stickers — including the new Mr. President’s signature hairdo, sayings (i.e. “Sad!”) and more — so you can say “You’re Trumped” to your friends, family and pets and share your creations with the world. Additionally, use the new AI-powered Orange Tan photo effect to wash your selfies with the vivid tangerine glow you never knew you wanted.

To get the Unpresidented stickers and Orange Tan Magic Effect and to share your own playful take on this historic occasion on social media, make funny memes and more, download PicsArt (available for free on iPhone, Android, and Windows).

About PicsArt

