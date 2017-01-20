National Formaldehyde Standard Published by the Environmental Protection Agency

In 2016, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule to reduce people’s exposure to formaldehyde from certain wood products produced domestically or imported into the United States. Last month, the agency published its final standards for these wood products.

The final rule will be in effect as of February 10th, 2017, and includes formaldehyde emission standards applicable to hardwood plywood, medium-density fiberboard and particleboard as well as finished goods containing these products that are sold, supplied, offered for sale or manufactured (including imported) in the United States.

The new rule includes provisions relating to, among other things, laminated products, products made with no-added formaldehyde resins or ultra-low emitting formaldehyde resins. It also addresses testing requirements, product labeling, chain of custody documentation and other recordkeeping requirements, enforcement, import certification and product inventory sell-through provisions, including a product stockpiling prohibition.

The new formaldehyde emission standards include the following:

Hardwood Plywood 0.05 ppm

Particleboard 0.09 ppm

Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) 0.11 ppm

Thin MDF 0.13 ppm

“The published final standards should help to limit the amount formaldehyde that off-gas into the air in our homes, schools and work environments,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This is good news for Americans, and EMSL Analytical, Inc. is ready to help companies reach these new emission standards through material and air quality testing. EMSL also offers comprehensive air quality testing for those concerned about exposure to formaldehyde and other potentially hazardous substances in the air from their indoor environments.”

