Poetry Book Promotes the Expression of Feelings through Creativity

By Hand Unseen: A Poet’s Words for a Reader’s Pen is great for anyone who wants to be in touch with their emotions in relationship to Mystery beyond words.

Martha Bartholomew has released a poetry book entitled By Hand Unseen: A Poet’s Words for Reader’s Pen. It is the author’s fourth poetry collection, preceded by Turned Corners and Juniper Berries.

The book contains relatable poems that encourage readers to channel their innermost thoughts. Whether though writing, painting, or dancing, the author sees any form of creativity as a great outlet for interpreting one’s feelings toward life experiences. Aside from wonderful poetry, the book encourages readers to write their own journal entries in response.

In a review on Amazon, reader Ann M. Grossmayer commented that the book “tugs at the heart and pulls the reader into deep reflection.” Patricia Hare, another Amazon reviewer, said that the book was “beautifully written.”

By Hand Unseen: A Poet’s Words for a Reader’s Pen is great for anyone who wants to be in touch with their emotions in relationship to Mystery beyond words.

By Hand Unseen

A Poet’s Words for a Reader’s Pen

Written by Martha Bartholomew

Paperback | $14.00

Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.

About the Author

Martha Bartholomew is retired from having been director, for more than thirty years, of the Siloam Retreat House of Prayer in Dundee, Illinois. The award winning poet, writer, and storyteller is a recipient of the 2009 Fra Angelico Award medallion given by the Dominican Institute for the Arts. She is a member of Spiritual Directors International.