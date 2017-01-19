Hilarious Advertising Shenanigans Feature in a Collection of True Stories

After thirty-five years of advertising, Random is back with a collection of hilarious stories involving possibly the world’s most expensive toilet paper, porno cakes, The Retail Slut, and more. His experiences will take readers on a tour to the wacky side of the seemingly always put-together advertising world.

Life should never be taken seriously, according to advertising extraordinaire David Random. Random makes a point to look at the fun side of things, especially at work. He shares his sidesplitting experiences in his book, Defying Gravity and Other Short Stories from a Long Career in Advertising.

Amazon reviewer CindyC writes, “Mr. Random may have earned his stripes as an art director, graphic designer, and artist, but he has a splendid way with words, and an ingenious way of teeing up stories that everyone can relate to. His wry wit and sardonic chronicles creep up on you, and before you know it, you’ll believe this gaggle of pompous clients, eccentric creatives, petulant account managers, silly products, and surreal circumstances had all combined and were destined to create an astonishing perfect storm . . . the Ad Agency Business.”



Defying Gravity and Other Short Stories from a Long Career in Advertising

Written by David Random

About the Author

David Random spent thirty-five years creating award-winning advertising for numerous products, from cat food and sneakers to mutual funds. His work appeared on national television and popular publications like Time, Life, Newsweek, and Playboy. More information about David’s work is available at his website, www.davidrandom.com.