Orion Risk Management And Fisher & Associates Join Forces

Orion Risk Management and Louis R. Fisher & Associates Insurance Services announced that the two companies have partnered to form a new entity offering brokerage and consulting services to employee benefits plan sponsors, Orion Fisher Insurance Services, LLC.



Orion is a leader in risk management and employee benefits with clients across all industries, while Fisher & Associates has focused primarily on delivering benefits plans tailored to clients’ objectives, resources, and cultures. The new entity will enable the two employee benefits teams to build upon their combined resources. Orion is a founding member of Benefits America, LLC, providing premier status with all major employee benefits insurance companies. This combination gives Orion Fisher Insurance Services additional negotiating strength and access to key markets.



Orion offers services not only in employee benefits, but across a vast array of insurance sectors, including property and casualty, workers’ compensation, and captive services. Founded in 2001, Orion has locations in Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire, and is licensed nationwide.



Orion Founder and CEO, Cliff Davis expressed his enthusiasm for the new entity saying, “We are truly excited to partner with a person like Lou Fisher and the rest of his team. His expertise in the benefits field is exceptional, and it is not often you have the opportunity to associate with such an outstanding individual.”



Fisher & Associates has been advising clients, arranging health insurance and related services, and counseling plan members through the evolving employee benefit market for 20 years. Lou Fisher explained, “The Orion Fisher combination will significantly increase resources available for customer service in today’s dynamic health care environment. I could not be happier than partnering with Orion.”

