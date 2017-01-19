Political Fervor at the 2016 Guadalajara International Book Fair

Are you angry and frustrated at the way the United States’ federal government is run? Then Michael Stockdell’s book, The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System, is for you.



With strong conviction, Michael Stockdell believes that America needs a different political structure and that federal programs should be simplified by splitting them into organizational elements that have a limited set of goals. If you share his belief or want to know more about why the government should not attempt to regulate any activity of individuals, organizations, or corporations unless some grave national interest is at stake, then this book is will open your horizons and expand your mind.



This book was displayed in LitFire’s booth during the 2016 Guadalajara International Book Fair in Jalisco, Mexico from November 26 to December 4, 2016.



The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System

Written by Michael M. Stockdell

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $17.27

Hardcover | $28.64



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers. For further information about the book, go to the book’s web site, mikestockdell.com.





About the Author



Michael Stockdell graduated from the University with a BA in English. Over the next thirty years he worked in a number of jobs including a stint in the federal government. He has written two previous novels, a memoir, and a large number of poems and short stories. He completed The Solution in 2016.

