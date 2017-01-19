Losing someone you love is not easy. It leaves you with a painful scar that seems impossible to remove. The scar may be permanent, but you can still get through the pain. Nancy Hale’s My Journey can attest to that.



The book highlights the life of a young widow faced with the death of her husband. Burdened with an overwhelming feeling of pain and loneliness, she struggles to go on living a different life—leaving her friends and the place she has always called home. What began as an adventure later turned into a life-changing event, not only for her, but for her children.



“This is inspiration for anyone who has loved and lost. It offers hope and joy for all those brave enough to stand up and praise God and thank him for the challenges in life,” says the author.



Be inspired by Nancy’s journey and witness how the power of faith empowered her to find the strength and courage on her journey through uncertainty. You can visit Nancy Hale’s website at www.nlhbooks.com.





My Journey

A Military Wife’s Story of Faith, Hope, and Courage

Written by Nancy L. Hale

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $17.95

Hardback | $33.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Nancy L. Hale is a holder of a master’s degree in education. She has worked for over twenty years as a licensed mental health counselor specializing grief and trauma. She lives with her husband and two wheaten terriers in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Nancy enjoys talking to God and reveling in the beauty of nature. She also likes to work on her garden and watch wild birds in the yard.

