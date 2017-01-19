Highlands Ranch Mansion Names All Love Catering a Preferred Caterer to Historic Denver Venue

Colorado is a beautiful state and location for picture perfect weddings and events. One location that has always been a standout is the Highlands Ranch Mansion. The mansion rests high above the town of Highlands Ranch with absolutely amazing views of the Front Range. The mansion is open to public tours all year round and operated by the District of Highlands Ranch and has a rich history dating back to 1891.

The Highlands Ranch Mansion’ is one of the most architecturally unique structures in Colorado. The Mansion offers over 27,000 square feet of living space and at one time contained more than 14 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Guests enjoy 5 fireplaces, a large living room, two ballrooms, a dining room, a library, a card room, a butler’s pantry, two kitchens, a bowling alley and a gorgeous gazebo, all with majestic views of the Front Range and downtown Denver.

The historic Highlands Ranch Mansion and Historic Park stand today as valuable examples of history, reflecting the lifestyle of early settlers and early pioneers of the area now known as Highlands Ranch, Colorado. First built in 1891, the historic Mansion has been home to some of Denver’s more notable families including cattle barons, oil tycoons, prominent Denver socialites, as well as political and business leaders who have helped create the Colorado we know today.

All Love Catering was first introduced as an outside catering company in 2013 for a wedding of 300 guests. Our team absolutely loved the location, gorgeous scenery and architecture of the Mansion, but we have not been back until now. We are proud to be one of the preferred catering companies at Highlands Ranch Mansion for 2017! Our full-service team will be carrying the bulk of the weight for the events held at the mansion. We will be providing setup, food service, rental packages, bartenders and full cleanup.

All Love Catering earned a spot on the list by continuing our pursuit of perfection in foodservice. Our team of chefs and servers have become well-seasoned over the years catering hundreds of events. We know our service is superior after catering in so many different locations, venues, homes and outdoor settings. Our flawless reputation for food and service has not been unnoticed over the last 6 years and we are excited to continue that tradition!

We consider this partnership to be one of heavy responsibility in keeping the integrity of this majestic venue. Our clients, vendors, and staff are very excited for the opportunity to become a trusted caterer at the Highlands Ranch Mansion!

