LinkPin Realty today announced a 55+ Four Seasons Murrieta California Home for Sale

Linkpin Realty today announced that 30117 Chateau Cuvaison in Murrieta, CA is now available for sale. This home located in Four Seasons Murrieta, CA is priced at $439,000. This is a single story home that boasts 2095 Square Feet of living space. The house features a wonderful floor plan where the kitchen opens up to the family room with a Gas Fireplace.

The home accommodates the largest dining room furniture for those of you that enjoy entertaining. There are two large bedrooms. The Master Bedroom also features Double Door entry with dual vanities in the Master Bathroom. There is no lack of space for all the ideas you may need for your new home. In the backyard, there is a covered Patio where you can enjoy sunset views of the mountains! This home is located on a Cul-de-Sac so there is no through traffic!



The home includes central air, covered rear patio, separate laundry room with sink, granite counter-tops in the kitchen with Center Island and gas cooking, stainless appliances and 12 ft ceilings in Living room and Dining Room. The lot is 5663 square feet (.13 acres). As a feature of Four Seasons Murrieta is access to a country club on 10 acres. It includes a year-round heated swimming pool, spa, fitness room, card rooms, billiards room, bocce ball court, ballroom, bistro, computer room, library, tennis courts, and more.



Four Seasons Murrieta is the Premier 55+ Community in Southern California built by K. Hovnanian between 2001- 2003. The homes are all Single Story and look Amazing showcasing different Designs with 9 different Floor Plans to choose from. If you always dreamed of moving and retiring to Southern California and think it’s too expensive, think again! You have an awesome opportunity now!



There are never very many homes for sale in Four Seasons Murrieta, CA so why wait?

