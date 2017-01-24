New Unicel Architectural White Paper Analyzes Impact of Integrated Louvers on Heat Transfer and U-values

MONTREAL, Canada – January 24, 2017: Unicel Architectural today published an industry white paper, “Integrated Louvers and the Three Types of Heat Transfer”, which examines the interaction of integrated louvers in relation to conductive, convective and radiative heat transfer activity. The white paper is geared toward architects who seek effective design techniques for lowering a building’s U-values for improved overall thermal performance.



“Architects often ask us if, and how, insulating glass with integrated louvers can measurably control heat transfer and reduce U-values” said Jean-François Couturier, CEO of Unicel Architectural. “Integrated louvers are active U-value thermal-control elements that can be used to effectively modulate all three types of heat transfer from external sources. They are proven to redirect and/or block transmitted daylight to control solar heat gain and light. This white paper is intended to illustrate the fundamentals of this interaction.”



Integrated or internal louvers can offer the following benefits by lowering the glazing U-values:

• Boost energy efficiency for optimal building thermal performance;

• Support enhanced comfort, health and productivity of building occupants;

• Decrease the need for air conditioning in the summer and heating in the winter;

• Support energy efficiency compliance/excellence.



To download “Integrated Louvers and the Three Types of Heat Transfer”, visit: http://www.unicelarchitectural.com/en/download/literature/Unicel-ManagingDaylightandEnergy_HeatTransfer-WhitePaper.pdf



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com

