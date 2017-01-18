DC Council Member Jack Evans To Address The Challenges of Preparing For Trump Inaugural

As the District prepares for the Inauguration of an Administration that stands to cast doubts on the future of Women’s rights, the Woman’s National Democratic Club (WNDC) which has been dubbed the hub for the march is welcoming activists and allies to their DC headquarters. Starting Wednesday, January 18th the WNDC will kick off a series of panels and discussions sponsored by AOL Makers devoted to the empowerment of women going forward after the Saturday march.



THURSDAY NIGHT the WNDC event will feature special guest DC Councilmember Jack Evans. Evans will discuss the challenges DC has faced in preparing for the Trump Inaugural, The Women’s March and the dozens of other protests taking place this week.



Also featured on the program for Thursday:



The Choral Arts Society of Washington will perform and Washington Ballet’s Katrina Toeves, Director of the ARC program who will bring a teenage dancer who recently performed in The Nutcracker to demonstrate how the arts empower women and how real life Sugar Plum Fairies emerge from the structure and discipline ballet provides. World renowned lyric soprano Janice Chandler Eteme, who rose from the African American community in Baltimore to perform on the world’s greatest concert stages will share her story about how the arts aid minorities in overcoming the challenges minorities face in making it in classical music. Chandler will perform the great gospel spiritual, O Glory, which brought Russian audiences to tears when she toured Moscow and St. Petersburg.



